HIGHLAND PARK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Saturday’s rain didn’t stop the third annual Buddy Bowl where special needs students partner up with Highland Park High School football players for a game with buddies.
The event was forced to take place in the school’s indoor facility, but the fun wasn’t dampened.
“I think the Buddy Bowl is more like the Super Bowl to me,” student Cole Warren said.
Just like the varsity football games, there was a National Anthem, cheerleaders and team introductions. Highland Park’s legendary football coach Randy Allen was also on hand for the coin toss.
“I get to play quarterback again. Let’s go!” student Allie Wells exclaimed.
Wells streaked down the sideline for a touchdown and spiked the football in celebration. She also waved a flag donning the school’s colors.
“Like 100% special for me. I love it. And I get to bond with everybody. It’s amazing,” Wells said.
These students and buddies got to experience the elation associated with scoring and the value of helping others succeed.
“It’s gotten way bigger. Almost to the point where we can’t even control it. But we love it. We want as many people as we can to come out and help,” said volunteer Brayden Schager.