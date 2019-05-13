FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco’s Police Chief, John W. Bruce is leaving North Texas to become the new Chief of Police for the city of Richland, Washington.

Chief Bruce climbed the ranks within the Frisco Police Department and has been in law enforcement for more than 30 years, according to a city of Richland news release on Monday.

“I look forward to this opportunity and truly appreciate the opportunities that I have had with the City of Frisco,” Chief Bruce said in a statement.

Chief Bruce has been with the Frisco Police Department since 1996 and became Police Chief in January 2013.

As Chief, he has led a department of 215 sworn personnel and 115 civilians in the fast-growing community, which boasts a population of more than 185,000 residents.

When notified of the appointment to his new job, Chief Bruce said he was very excited to join a team of talented professionals in the Richland Police Department who share a commitment to public service and excellence. Chief Bruce added, “Richland is a first-class city in an area that is very desirable to me and my family. I have been impressed by the community and its police department. I truly look forward to both the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

“We congratulate Chief Bruce on his new opportunity and conditional offer,” said Henry Hill, Frisco’s Deputy City Manager. “We appreciate John’s integrity, servant leadership and dedication to serving the City of Frisco for more than 23 years, including the last six as Police Chief. Given today’s offer, we anticipate Chief Bruce’s resignation in the near future; however, until then, announcing plans involving the naming of an interim chief and / or hiring a permanent successor are premature.”

City Manager, Cindy Reents states, “I am confident that Chief Bruce’s experience and commitment will be a good match for the City of Richland. His understanding of police leadership and community engagement, coupled with his proven track record, will be important assets for our City for years to come.”

Chief Bruce earned a BA in Sociology in 1992 and a Master’s Degree in Public Affairs in 1994, both from the University of Texas at Dallas. Among other educational accomplishments, Bruce completed Session 216 of the FBI National Academy and is an alumnus of the Leadership and Command College.

Chief Bruce has participated on professional boards and organizations. He has served as an Executive Partner for the Children’s Advocacy Center since 2013.

Subject to the successful completion of a customary background investigation and pre-employment testing, he will begin his work as Chief of Police for the City of Richland in early June 2019.

Chief Bruce will follow Chief Chris Skinner, who last year accepted a position as Police Chief in Eugene, Oregon. The Richland Police Department has most recently been led by Interim Police Chief, Jeff Taylor.