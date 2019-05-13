HOW TO REMOVE FROM MYLIFE.COM

Email MyLife.com

Step 1: Create an email account just for the removal process.

Step 2: Go to MyLife.com.

Step 3: Find your profile.

Step 4: Copy the URL of your profile.

Step 5: Draft an email to removalrequests@mylife.com (You may also want to send to privacy@mylife.com)

Step 6: Ask MyLife.com to remove your profile in the email. You can use this following prompt:

Subject line: Remove my listing – opt-out request for Jane Doe

MyLife customer service,

My name is Jane Doe. DOB 1/2/99. This is a request to remove all of my personal identifying information from your site and any affiliated sites.

Here is a link to my profile [URL].

Thank you for your time.

Sincerely,

Jane Doe

Step 7: Copy your page’s URL into the body of the email.

Step 8: Hit send.

You should receive an automated response from MyLife.com acknowledging your request.

If several days go by without a response, send another email. Keep trying until someone agrees to remove you.

Call MyLife.com

Step 1: Call the company at 888-704-1900

Step 2: To talk to the operator, dial ‘3’

Step 3: Politely ask a customer service representative to remove your information

If someone does not process your request within seven to 10 business days, call again and ask to speak to a different customer service representative

HOW TO REMOVE INFO FROM WHITE PAGES

Step 1: Visit whitepages.com

Step 2: Find your profile

Step 3: Copy the URL of your profile

Step 4: Visit whitepages.com/suppression_requests

Step 5: Paste URL into opt-out page

Step 6: Hit ‘opt-out’ button

Step 7: Hit ‘remove me’ button

Step 8: Select reason for removal

Step 9: Verify your phone number

Step 10: You should receive a phone call. Provide the verification number that appears on your screen

HOW TO REMOVE INFO FROM INTELIUS

Step 1: Visit Intelius.com/optout

Step 2: Find your listing

Step 3: Enter the email address you created specifically for the removal process

Step 4: Check your email

Step 5: You should receive an email from Intelius. Click the link in the body of the email to continue

Step 6: Wait for an email from Intelius confirming they are removing your information