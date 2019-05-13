



– A day after Arlington hosted a massive three-day music festival called KAABOO Texas, the organizers of it are mum on whether the event was a success.

CBS 11 was told last week KAABOO promoters and organizers would be available to talk after the event about attendance among other things.

But no one was talking Monday.

Tens Of Thousands Expected At KAABOO Texas In Arlington

While the festival appeared to go off without any major hitches, some people are bashing it on social media.

A lot of the photos and videos posted by festival goers show small crowd sizes at several stages.

But the stadium is large and organizers told CBS 11 they had modest expectations for the first year of the event.

It didn’t help that the weather wasn’t cooperative on Friday or most of Saturday when rain and cold temperatures caused a late night DJ performance to be canceled.

CBS 11 found a number of people posting about having a great time at KAABOO while more than a few complained about the up-charges to access the EDM DJ stage that also had a heated pool.

Ticket prices are among the things people have criticized running from $99-$20,000.

KAABOO has had successful runs in San Diego and the Caribbean.

It would not have come to Arlington without an investment and support by Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones.

Organizers told CBS 11 last week KAABOO Texas will return next year regardless of the turnout this year.