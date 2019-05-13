By J.D. Miles
Filed Under:Arlington, AT&T Stadium, Attendance, DFW News, KAABOO, KAABOO Texas, Music Festival, North Texas, Texas


ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A day after Arlington hosted a massive three-day music festival called KAABOO Texas, the organizers of it are mum on whether the event was a success.

CBS 11 was told last week KAABOO promoters and organizers would be available to talk after the event about attendance among other things.

But no one was talking Monday.

Tens Of Thousands Expected At KAABOO Texas In Arlington

While the festival appeared to go off without any major hitches, some people are bashing it on social media.

A lot of the photos and videos posted by festival goers show small crowd sizes at several stages.

But the stadium is large and organizers told CBS 11 they had modest expectations for the first year of the event.

Musicians Cindy Wilson, Fred Schneider, and Kate Pierson of the B-52s perform during KAABOO Texas Music Festival at the AT&T Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo credit should read SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images)

It didn’t help that the weather wasn’t cooperative on Friday or most of Saturday when rain and cold temperatures caused a late night DJ performance to be canceled.

CBS 11 found a number of people posting about having a great time at KAABOO while more than a few complained about the up-charges to access the EDM DJ stage that also had a heated pool.

Ticket prices are among the things people have criticized running from $99-$20,000.

KAABOO has had successful runs in San Diego and the Caribbean.

It would not have come to Arlington without an investment and support by Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones.

Organizers told CBS 11 last week KAABOO Texas will return next year regardless of the turnout this year.

Troy Andrews aka Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue perform during KAABOO Texas Music Festival at the AT&T Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo credit should read SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s