DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives tracked down the man they say killed another man who was found at 2 a.m. Monday morning inside his apartment.

Dwight Manning, 58, was arrested.

Officers found the unidentified victim unresponsive, then Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased from homicidal violence.

He was taken to Jack Evans Police Headquarters where a detective interviewed him. During the interview, Manning admitted to killing the victim.

Manning is currently at Dallas County Lew Sterrett Jail; charged with murder.

