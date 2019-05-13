Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives tracked down the man they say killed another man who was found at 2 a.m. Monday morning inside his apartment.
Dwight Manning, 58, was arrested.
Officers found the unidentified victim unresponsive, then Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased from homicidal violence.
He was taken to Jack Evans Police Headquarters where a detective interviewed him. During the interview, Manning admitted to killing the victim.
Manning is currently at Dallas County Lew Sterrett Jail; charged with murder.