



For almost a decade now HBO’s fantasy series Game Of Thrones has captivated the minds and imaginations of fans across the globe and has set audience records with each of its seasons.

Now, as the final season 8 comes to a close, a special exhibit inside the Cushing Library on the Texas A&M campus in College Station has become the go to place for GOT fans looking for a an up-close taste of “Westeros”.

Inside the library lives a rare personal collection from George R.R. Martin, GOT’s creator that includes set replica weapons, manuscripts, correspondences with showrunners and 300 boxes of archivable material belong to Martin himself.

The curator of the material is Jeremy Brett.

He said, “Cushing is the repository for all the papers of George R.R. Martin.”

He says many of Martin’s materials brought to the library began arriving in the 90’s from his house in Santa Fe, NM.

Brett says all of those materials were pre Game of Thrones works.

As of the last few year though Brett says Martin has been sending almost all GOT materials that are sent to Cushing.

Brett explained that Martin made a strong bond with the University in the late 70’s through their Aggie Con events and maintained a relationship with administrator who eventually offered him a place to house is material for safe keeping.

On display locked under a case are many of the weapon set replicas used in the series including the famous “Catspaw” used by Arya Stark.

Visitors to the museum aren’t allowed to touch those but Brett said they do have “Access Copies” of other weapons which are meant to be handled by visitors.

Also in the collection is the original 1994 typed manuscript for “A Song of Ice and Fire”, which is the book where Game of Thrones comes from.

Brett added, “This is the thing that became the thing that everyone loves.”

The George R.R. Martin exhibit is open to the public during regular business hours and visitors are allowed to use the material for research and recreational viewing.