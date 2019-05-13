FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Students and staff in Plano ISD are mourning the loss of a student killed in a crash on Eldorado Parkway Sunday night.
Frisco Police said around 8:20 p.m. a silver Honda Civic driven by William Ousley, 17, was going westbound on Eldorado Parkway and struck a black Ford truck that was turning left from eastbound Eldorado onto Eldorado Market Place.
Ousley, a student at Plano West High School, died.
Police said others involved in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation. No charges have been filed.
Anyone with information regarding this crash can contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010.
They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.