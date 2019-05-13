NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Abuse and neglect are significant problems in North Texas, and without help, the long-term impact on children can prevent them from living healthy, productive lives.
During 2018, there were 280,911 alleged victims of child abuse, with 66,382 of those victims confirmed in the state of Texas. Tarrant County continues to suffer a higher than average rate of confirmed abuse and neglect, the fourth highest county in the state behind Harris (Houston), Dallas and Bexar (San Antonio) counties. In addition, an estimated 750-2,000 youth between 10 and 17 are homeless or without a safe and stable living environment at any given time in Tarrant County.
The ACH Child and Family Services is working to protect children from abuse, neglect and family separation and help children overcome these things when they do happen.
If you suspect child abuse, don’t wait, report it today.
Call the Texas Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400 for situations including but not limited to:
- Serious injuries
- Any injury to a child 5 years or younger
- Immediate need for medical treatment (including suicidal thoughts)
- Sexual abuse where the abuser has or will have access to the victim within the next 24 hours
- Children age five and under are alone or are likely to be left alone within the next 24 hours
- Anytime you believe your situation requires action in less than 24 hours
If you child is every in danger, make sure they know how to find a SAFE PLACE.
Whatever a youth may be dealing with—family issues, neglect, abuse, thoughts of suicide or running away—they can text the word SAFE (7233) and their current location to 4HELP (44357). Within seconds, they’ll receive the address of the closest Safe Place location and the number for the ACH youth shelter. They will also have the option to text interactively with a mental health professional.