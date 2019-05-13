Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Video shared on social media shows a man jumping out of his car and smashing out the windshield of another driver’s car on I-635 LBJ Freeway.
It happened Monday morning after the suspect allegedly hit the rear bumper of the victim’s car and tried to flee the scene.
The victim told police he tried to stop the man from fleeing by colliding into his vehicle. This only seemed to infuriate the man, who then jumped out of his car with a baseball bat. He smashed the victim’s windshield with the bat then fled.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the Dallas Police Department.