Filed Under:Crime, Dallas Police Department, DFW News, I-635 Road Rage, LBJ, Road Rage, roads, suspect, victim

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Video shared on social media shows a man jumping out of his car and smashing out the windshield of another driver’s car on I-635 LBJ Freeway.

It happened Monday morning after the suspect allegedly hit the rear  bumper of the victim’s car and tried to flee the scene.

The victim told police he tried to stop the man from fleeing by colliding into his vehicle. This only seemed to infuriate the man, who then jumped out of his car with a baseball bat. He smashed the victim’s windshield with the bat then fled.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Dallas Police Department.

LBJ Freeway. (CBS 11)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s