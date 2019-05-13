Comments
COOKE COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Cooke County Sheriff’s found the body of a man they were searching for in connection to a car fire over the weekend.
Mandeep Singh, 37, was found not far from the car, which contained the remains of two bodies in the back seat.
It happened in the 10000 block of CR 417 in rural northwest Cooke County.
Cooke County Sheriff’s Office deputies, CID investigators, Cooke County Fire Marshal Office along with Texas Rangers arrived on scene and started an investigation. It appeared the vehicle was intentionally set on fire.
Investigators said Singh may have fled on foot or was picked up in a vehicle.