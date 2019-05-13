  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:car, Cooke County Sheriff’s, Death, DW News, fire, Foul Play, investigation, Texas News

COOKE COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Cooke County Sheriff’s found the body of a man they were searching for in connection to a car fire over the weekend.

Mandeep Singh, 37, was found not far from the car, which contained the remains of two bodies in the back seat.

It happened in the 10000 block of CR 417 in rural northwest Cooke County.

Cooke County Sheriff’s Office deputies, CID investigators, Cooke County Fire Marshal Office along with Texas Rangers arrived on scene and started an investigation. It appeared the vehicle was intentionally set on fire.

Investigators said Singh may have fled on foot or was picked up in a vehicle.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s