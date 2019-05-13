Comments
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A homeowner shot a man who forced his way into their Grand Prairie home. That suspect later died.
Grand Prairie Police said in happened around 1:15 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Plains Court.
Police said the suspected robber, Rayme Castilleja, 20, specifically targeted the home in an attempt to rob the homeowner.
After the Castilleja forced his way into the home, the homeowner grabbed a gun and shot him. Castilleja then took off in a vehicle.
Within a few minutes the he was dropped off at a hospital suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and he died.
Grand Prairie Police said once the investigation is complete, the case will be referred to the Tarrant County Grand Jury, per standard procedure.