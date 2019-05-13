



The latest effort to regulate roofers in Texas has died at the state house.

The legislation would have required roofing contractors to register with the state by providing their name, address and a $250 registration fee. Roofers would also need to pay a renewal fee not exceeding $100.

The bill’s author, Giovanni Capriglione, R-Southlake, said previously that consumers could have used the registry to search for roofing contractors before hiring them.

In addition to a roofer’s name, address, and telephone number, the database would have also published any disciplinary actions against the contractor.

Supporters say they wanted to crack down on crooked workers who flock to Texas after hail storms and hurricanes.

In areas declared a state of disaster by the governor, House Bill 2101 would have called for the issuance of temporary emergency registration at a reduced fee.

Texas is the only gulf state without consumer protections against roofing scams. During the past 10 years, every sizable effort to regulate the roofing industry has died in the legislature.

Here is a full look at how lawmakers voted on House Bill 2101. The Ones For Justice reached out to every representative who voted against the bill for comment.

Yays (33):

Rep. Steve Allison

Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson

Rep. Trent Ashby

Rep. Dwayne Bohac

Rep. Gina Calanni

Rep. Giovanni Capriglione

Rep. Travis Clardy

Rep. Nicole Collier

Rep. Drew Darby

Rep. Sarah Davis

Rep. Art Fierro

Rep. Dan Flynn

Rep. Roland Gutierrez

Rep. Cole Hefner

Rep. Ana Hernandez

Rep. Justin Holland

Rep. Dan Huberty

Rep. Todd Hunter

Rep. Celia Israel

Rep. Jeff Leach

Rep. J.M. Lozano

Rep. Morgan Meyer

Rep. Terry Meza

Rep. Rick Miller

Rep. Jim Murphy

Rep. Tan Parker

Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos

Rep. John Smithee

Rep. Phil Stephenson

Rep. Ed Thompson

Rep. Armando Walle

Rep. John Wray

Rep. Erin Zweiner

Nays (99):

Rep. Alma Allen

“No comment.”

Rep. Rafael Anchia

No response

Rep. Ernest Bailes

No response

Rep. Michelle Beckley

“While the activities of bad roofing actors are reprehensible and my heart goes out to those who have been negatively impacted by their actions, House Bill 2101 didn’t address real concerns that people have over roofing scams. I was concerned that this bill disproportionately benefits larger roofing companies and squeezes out smaller independent business owners. As a small business owner myself, I want to ensure that everyone is given a fair shot at conducting business. I want to commend Representative Capriglione’s tremendous work in meeting with stakeholders on this complex issue, I look forward to continued efforts and improved legislation next session.”

Rep. Cecil Bell

Awaiting statement

Rep. Keith Bell

No response

Rep. Diego Bernal

No response

Rep. Kyle Biedermann

No response

Rep. Cesar Blanco

No response

Rep. Greg Bonnen

No response

Rep. Rhetta Bowers

No response

Rep. Brad Buckley

No response

Rep. John Bucy III

No response

Rep. DeWayne Burns

No response

Rep. Dustin Burrows

No response

Rep. Angie Button

No response

Rep. Brisco Cain

Rep. Cain commented, “HB 2101 called for the creation of a state database of reputable roofing contractors. Consumer organizations, such as the Better Business Bureau, have already accomplished this goal. Creating a government database is an irresponsible waste of taxpayer resources when a variety of private organizations already provide this service.”

Rep. Terry Canales

No response

Rep. Sheryl Cole

A spokesperson told the Ones For Justice Rep. Cole had concerns about the burdens registration would place on the roofing industry.

Rep. Garnet Coleman said, “I was concerned that the registration requirement was not enough to prevent re-roofing contractors from misrepresenting themselves or defrauding individuals, and the bill would be not be able to achieve its purpose. Thus making it an unnecessary barrier to good actors.”

Rep. Philip Cortez

No response

Rep. Tom Craddick

No response

Rep. John Cyrier

No response

Rep. Yvonne Davis

No response

Rep. Jay Dean

No response

Rep. Joe Deshotel

Rep. Alex Dominguez

No response

Rep. Harold Dutton

No response

Rep. Jessica Farrar

No response

Rep. James Frank

No response

Rep. John Frullo

No response

Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins

No response

Rep. Vikki Goodwin

No response

Rep. Bobby Guerra

No response

Rep. Ryan Guillen

No response

Rep. Sam Harless

No response

Rep. Abel Herrero

No response

Rep. Gina Hinojosa

No response

Rep. Eric Johnson

No response

Rep. Jarvis Johnson

No response

Rep. Julie Johnson

No response

Rep. Kyle Kacal

No response

Rep. Ken King

No response

Rep. Phil King

No response

Rep. Stephanie Klick

No response

Rep. John Kuempel

No response

Rep. Stan Lambert

No response

Rep. Brooks Landgraf

No response

Rep. Mike Lang

No response

Rep. Ben Leman

No response

Rep. Oscar Longoria

No response

Rep. Ray Lopez said, “House Bill 2101 was very limited in scope, applying only to commercial and residential ‘Reroofers.’ This bill intended to provide better legal recourse for consumers. However, it would have created more government, inadvertently passed costs onto Texans, and failed to adequately protect consumers in the long run. House Bill 2101 would have alienated thousands of independent contractors who are trusted by their local communities and whose services are needed year round, especially following weather emergencies. For these reasons, I could not support this legislation.”

Rep. Armando Martinez

No response

Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer

“The floor debate on HB2101 touched on issues that werenâ€™t considered when the bill was in committee. After hearing those concerns on the floor and talking with my colleagues, I no longer believed that the bill was in the best interest of my district.”

Rep. Will Metcalf

No response

Rep. Mayes Middleton

No response

Rep. Ina Minjarez

“No comment.”

Rep. Christina Morales

No response

Rep. Geanie Morrison

Rep. Sergio Munoz

Rep. Andrew Murr

Rep. Victoria Neave

Chief of staff referred questions to Rep. Romero.

Rep. Poncho Nevarez

Rep. Candy Noble

Rep. Tom Oliverson

Rep. Lina Ortega

Rep. Leo Pacheco

Rep. Chris Paddie

Rep. Jared Patterson

Rep. Dennis Paul

Rep. Mary Ann Perez

“I voted against HB 2101 for a couple of reasons. Although the intent was good, I don’t believe the bill would have stopped the problem of fraudulent storm chasers. Instead, it would have isolated an industry and adversely affected small business owners throughout the state, by charging them a new registration fee and imposing them with the risk of civil penalties. After Hurricane Harvey, we learned that many of these deceitful contractors were from out of state, and this piece of legislation didn’t address that issue.”

Rep. Dade Phelan

Rep. Four Price

Rep. John Raney

Rep. Richard Pena Raymond

Rep. Ron Reynolds

Rep. Eddie Rodriguez

Rep. Ramon Romero

In a phone conversation, Rep. Romero, D-Fort Worth, said he adamantly opposed the bill, which he described as “aggressive.”

Romero, a small business owner, said he believed the $250 registration fee and associated costs would ultimately make the price of a roof more expensive for the consumer.

“We don’t have a registry for people who remodel houses or swimming pools,” he said. “As a small business owner, I’m very offended. We never target the bad actors as we should target the bad actor.”

The bill would have required roofers to display their registration number on all advertising and business cards, which Romero argued would create printing costs.

Romero said he would have supported a voluntary registry for roofers to “elevate themselves above bad actors.”

The representative took issue would the fact the bill would prohibit contractors from covering the consumer’s deductible, citing a 1990 Texas Attorney General’s Opinion that upholds the practice.

Romero said he believes such a prohibition would hurt people who need roofing repairs but cannot afford a deductible.

“This needs to be done well,” Romero said. “The author’s understanding of the industry is not adequate.”

Rep. Toni Rose

Rep. Jon Rosenthal

Rep. Matt Schaefer

Rep. J.D. Sheffield

Rep. Carl Sherman

Rep. Hugh Shine

Rep. Reggie Smith

Rep. Drew Springer

Rep. Jonathan Stickland

Rep. Lynn Stucky

Rep. James Talarico

Rep. Shawn Thierry

Rep. Steve Toth

Rep. Chris Turner

Rep. John Turner

Rep. Gary VanDeaver

Rep. James White

Rep. Terry Wilson

Rep. Gene Wu

Rep. Bill Zedler

Rep. John Zerwas

Present, not voting:

Rep. Joe Moody

Speaker Bonnen

Absent:

Rep. Charlie Geren

Rep. Craig Goldman

Rep. Jessica Gonzalez

Rep. Mary Gonzalez

Rep. Cody Harris

Rep. Donna Howard

Rep. Tracy King

Rep. Matt Krause

Rep. Lyle Larson

Rep. Eddie Lucio

Rep. Scott Sanford

Rep. Matt Shaheen

Rep. Valoree Swanson

Rep. Senfronia Thompson

Rep. Tony Tinderholt

Rep. Hubert Vo