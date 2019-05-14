Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An innocent man who tried to help a woman involved in a domestic dispute was shot in the parking lot of a Dallas apartment complex.
The shooting happened late Monday night in the 3000 block of Pentagon Pkwy.
This victim told police that he and a friend were outside of his apartment when they were approached by a woman in distress.
A man drove up into the apartment parking lot, looking for the woman. He shot at her but missed, striking the victim instead. The shooter then fled.
Police said the victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
The shooter remains at-large,