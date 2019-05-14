  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrollton Police said a woman was caught on camera burglarizing a vehicle during the day on Thursday, April 25 at the Valero gas station at North Josey and Keller Springs when her victim went inside to pay for his fuel.

Police said the suspect took the victim’s iPhone and his portable oxygen concentrator, which he desperately needs.

Carrollton car burglary suspect (surveillance images)

Police said, “This special kind of thief is a white or hispanic female with blonde hair, driving an older model white Toyota Camry with possible right front quarter panel damage.”

Carrollton car burglary suspect’s car (surveillance)

Anyone with information can get in touch with Carrollton Police via email at CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com or call (972) 466-9185.

