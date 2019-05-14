Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A contractor installing wiring inside a portable building at Woodrow Wilson High School found ammunition hidden in the ceiling.
Dallas ISD Police were notified immediately and began an investigation, according to a letter sent to parents by principal Michael Moran.
Moran explained in the letter, “As a precaution, we temporarily relocated a class in the impacted portable while police gathered more information. After a thorough investigation, nothing else was found and the campus remains safe.”
School officials said this appeared to be an isolated incident and there is no active threat against the campus.