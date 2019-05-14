Comments
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CBS SPORTS) – Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford has been charged with a misdemeanor count of unlawful assembly from a March 15 incident at a bar in Florida.
Cowboys’ Tyrone Crawford Allegedly Involved In Florida Bar Brawl
Accused of instigating a fight, Crawford pleaded not guilty and now has a pretrial hearing scheduled for June 13.
The NFL is said to be investigating allegations Crawford pushed police officers during an altercation the Coyote Ugly Saloon in Panama City Beach.
Crawford may eventually face a suspension from the NFL, regardless of how the legal case plays out.
Crawford started at least 14 games each of the past five seasons, topping out at 5.5 sacks in 2018 while splitting time between defensive end and defensive tackle.