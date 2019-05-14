Comments
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dirk Nowitzki’s NBA career may be over, but he’s not quite finished making the rounds where people want to show their appreciation for him.
Governor Abbott tweeted, “The great Dirk Nowitzki joined us today. The greatest Dallas Maverick & one of the best NBA players of all time. We’re glad he remains a Texan.
Nowitzki visited with Governor Greg Abbott and state lawmakers from the DFW area on Tuesday at the State Capitol.
Governor Abbott commemorated his 21 seasons in the NBA, all with the Dallas Mavericks.
Nowitzki also visited the House and Senate chambers where he received standing ovations.
The Mavericks tweeted video of the two visits:
