  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Creek, DFW News, dogs rescued, McKinney Fire Department, McKinney firefighters, rescue team, Reunion, thank you

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM)  – There were handshakes, smiles and lots of head rubs!

The McKinney Fire Department enjoyed a reunion Tuesday with a resident and his dogs that crews rescued from a creek earlier this month.

Rick Allford had requested a chance to thank McKinney firefighters for rescuing him and his dogs, so they all met up at McKinney’s Central Fire Station.

Dogs, owner reunited with McKinney Fire Dept. rescue team (courtesy: McKinney Fire Dept.)

On Sunday, May 5, two of Allford’s dogs fell into a creek near Towne Lake Park.

Allford became stuck in fast-moving creek waters while attempting to get the dogs out and his wife called 911 for help.

McKinney Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue team responded and helped the man and his dogs to safety.

Allford said he was out for a leisurely walk with his dogs when he let them off their leashes near the creek.

Soon after that, one of his dogs, Romo went into the water. 

Allford went in to try to get Romo out when his second dog, Molly also fell in. 

“I thought I am in trouble. I thought there is now way to get Romo out and now Molly neither,” Allford said.

At the reunion with the rescuers at the fire station, Allford offered plenty of gratitude.

“It’s special when they get to come back and actually have a reunion with them,” said Captain Travis Irick, who was one of the rescuers.

“McKinney firefighters had just practiced rescues with this same crew a few days earlier,” said McKinney Fire Chief Daniel Kistner. “I am glad we were able to put those skills to work to help get this man and his dogs to safety.”

Rick Allford and his dogs at McKinney Central Fire Station (courtesy: McKinney Fire Dept.)

Allford said he plans on staying away from creeks now and just sticking to dog parks when out with Romo, Molly and his third dog, Lucky.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s