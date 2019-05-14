McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There were handshakes, smiles and lots of head rubs!

The McKinney Fire Department enjoyed a reunion Tuesday with a resident and his dogs that crews rescued from a creek earlier this month.

Rick Allford had requested a chance to thank McKinney firefighters for rescuing him and his dogs, so they all met up at McKinney’s Central Fire Station.

On Sunday, May 5, two of Allford’s dogs fell into a creek near Towne Lake Park.

Allford became stuck in fast-moving creek waters while attempting to get the dogs out and his wife called 911 for help.

McKinney Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue team responded and helped the man and his dogs to safety.

Allford said he was out for a leisurely walk with his dogs when he let them off their leashes near the creek.

Soon after that, one of his dogs, Romo went into the water.

Allford went in to try to get Romo out when his second dog, Molly also fell in.

“I thought I am in trouble. I thought there is now way to get Romo out and now Molly neither,” Allford said.

At the reunion with the rescuers at the fire station, Allford offered plenty of gratitude.

“It’s special when they get to come back and actually have a reunion with them,” said Captain Travis Irick, who was one of the rescuers.

“McKinney firefighters had just practiced rescues with this same crew a few days earlier,” said McKinney Fire Chief Daniel Kistner. “I am glad we were able to put those skills to work to help get this man and his dogs to safety.”

Allford said he plans on staying away from creeks now and just sticking to dog parks when out with Romo, Molly and his third dog, Lucky.