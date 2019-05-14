ARLINGTON, TX (HOODLINE) — A new bar and Mexican spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 5835 I-20 West, the newcomer is called Chihuahua Charlies Cantina.
This new business offers traditional Mexican-style fare like tacos, sopes, enchiladas, fajitas, chicken, seafood and more. The restaurant has an extensive menu with separate sections for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The dinner menu features the Cantina Trio with grilled chicken breast topped with melted chihuahua and monterey jack cheese, served with a cheese enchilada covered in guajillo sauce and a chicken flauta, and the El Mar seafood plate with one fillet of tilapia and three jumbo butterflied shrimp. (Explore the entire menu here.)
With a three-star rating out of 27 reviews on Yelp so far, the new bar has gotten a mixed response from its clientele.
Mike A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 28, wrote, “I’ve eaten here twice now. Both visits, I had excellent service. Same server both times. … I’ve tried the fajitas, carnitas, bistec ranchero [and] queso.”
Yelper Anna R. added, “Really enjoyed the street tacos (bistec Mexicano and carnitas) and salsas. They’re not Tex-Mex, which is why I liked it so much (I really miss authentic Mexican food). Their refried beans were the most authentic I’ve had yet since moving to Arlington. I’ll definitely be back.”
Head on over to check it out: Chihuahua Charlies Cantina is open from 7 a.m.–9 p.m. daily.