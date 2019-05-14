Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – If your commute seems more like an obstacle course, ducking and darting to try and avoid potholes, there’s now something you can do about it.
May is officially Pothole Month in Fort Worth and officials say instead of swerving around them or driving past drivers should report the craters.
There is apparently a ‘Pothole Crew’ standing by to make repairs.
There are few ways to alert the City to problem potholes –
- Log on to fortworthtexas.gov and report the pothole
- Call the 24-hour phone line at 817-392-1234
The person reporting the chuckholes will have to provide the exact location and direction of travel where it can be found. Residents are also encourage to leave their name, contact information and the length, width and depth of the pothole — but it’s not required.
There are parameters for what is a pothole and what isn’t. A pothole is considered a pocket no larger than 3 feet in diameter. Anything bigger than 3 feet should be reported as a “street repair” or “base failure.”
