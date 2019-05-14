  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

GAINESVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Cooke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they believe is a murder-suicide case that claimed the lives of two children.

The bodies of Mehar Kaur Birring, 3, and Aijit Singh Birring, 4, were found in the backseat of a burning car. It appeared the vehicle was intentionally set on fire.

The body of capital murder suspect Mandeep Singh, 37, of Fort Worth was discovered Monday in Cooke County, near where the bodies of his two children were found in a burned car. (courtesy: Cooke County Sheriff’s Office)

Their father, and their killer, according to police — Mandeep Singh, 37, is also dead. His body was found in a heavily wooded area of Cooke County near where the children were found.

Police said Singh appears to have died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It is unknown at this time the cause of death for little Mehar or Aijit.

Investigators are awaiting autopsy results on them and Singh from the Medical Examiners at  Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences of Dallas.

The search for what drove Singh to commit such a heinous crime continues.

 

 

