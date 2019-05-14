Comments
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Zoo’s newest, knobby-kneed baby giraffe brings their herd to 8.
Keepers and veterinary staff are keeping a close watch on the little one, who was born Monday.
Calf and mom Kala are currently bonding together in their barn as the rest of the herd is slowly introduced to the little one.
It will take some time before the baby joins all his friends on exhibit.
Still no word on the baby mammal’s height, weight or gender.
Regardless, the/she sure is cute!