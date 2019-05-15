  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are looking for a killer after finding an 18-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound inside his mobile home.

Officers responded to the call at the Shady Creek Mobile Home Park located in the 15200 block of Kleberg Road.

They found Jaylen Roseburgh lying on the floor.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the victim to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Detective Andrea Isom at 214.671.3701 or via email: andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214.373.TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

