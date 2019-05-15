FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dak Prescott won the Cowboys Home Run Derby in Frisco Wednesday night.
Soon, Prescott just may be on the winning side of a new contract. The Cowboys quarterback says he is confident it will happen.
“I want to be a Cowboy forever.” Prescott said. “The people that are doing the deal feel the same way so for me, it’s no rush. I know it will get done.”
Prescott maintains that he is leaving the negotiating to his agent and the Jones family.
With a projected salary near $30 million per year, how motivated is he by the amount of money being discussed?
“It’s all generational money, life changing money, so it’s a blessing to be in this position. But as far as the number is concerned, my focus is the win the locker room. I know I will get taken care of, so it is, what it is.”
Prescott continues to say all the right things to the media, but does he have any trouble keeping his cool during negotiations?
“No not really.” Prescott said calmly. “I want to be a Cowboy, and I’m sure I will be a Cowboy for a long time. I don’t have any worry, or anxiety of it not happening, or trying to get it done sooner, than later. So, no worries. It will get done.”
Prescott and several of his Cowboys teammates, helped raise $100,000 at the Cowboys Home Run Derby benefiting the Salvation Army.