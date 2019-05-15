  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The “Moose” is back! Daryl Johnston has been named the director of player personnel for Dallas’ XFL team, ahead of the league’s expected 2020 kickoff.

The former Dallas Cowboys fullback was officially announced to the position on Wednesday through the league’s official Twitter page.

Daryl “Moose” Johnston (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for Taste Of The NFL)

“Moose” has been no stranger to football since retiring in 1999. Most football fans have heard his voice through numerous radio and TV broadcasts, especially though NFL on FOX on Sundays.

His most recent venture was through the since-dissolved AAF where he was the general manager of the San Antonio Commanders.

Johnston will now turn his attention as the director of player personnel for the XFL team based in Dallas — which doesn’t have a name yet.

In February, former Oklahoma Sooners coach Bob Stoops was named the coach and general manager of the team. The team will also play its home games at Globe Life Park in Arlington, which the Texas Rangers will move out of in 2020.

