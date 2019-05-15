  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The driver of a stolen Range Rover is behind bars after he intentionally crashed into a Dallas police patrol vehicle.

It happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of Canada Drive and Hampton Road.

Three people were inside the Range Rover, which was stolen from Highland Park, when the collision happened.

Detectives from the Vehicle Crimes Unit responded to the scene and determined that the act was intentional. Thus, detectives have classified this offense as an Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant.

The suspects are at police headquarters being questioned by detectives. The driver is expected to be charged with Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant. A second suspect is expected to be charged with Evading Arrest and Unauthorized Carrying of a Weapon.

The third individual, a woman, was not charged.

Police have yet to release the suspect’s names.

