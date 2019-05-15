Comments
BAYTOWN, Texas (CBSNEWS.COM) – The stepdaughter of a woman shot and killed by a Texas police officer on Monday says her stepmother was schizophrenic and that police were aware of her condition. Police say 44-year-old Pamela Turner grabbed an officer’s Taser on Monday and used it on him as she was being arrested. The officer then opened fire.
The incident, which occurred at an apartment complex in Baytown, was captured on cellphone video and posted to social media. Investigators in Texas are urging the person who shot the video to contact them.
Many who knew Turner describe her as quirky and funny. Police say the officer who was on routine patrol Monday night also knew Turner and that she had outstanding warrants. The officer, who is now on paid administrative leave, has not been identified.
