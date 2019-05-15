



Despite more than 100 potential witnesses, two years later his death remains a mystery.

On April 1, 2017, in a quiet Mesquite neighborhood a group of teenagers planned a get-together.

It was supposed to be a small gathering but then word about the party began to spread on social media.

“It just blew up,” said Gerardo Mata who attended the party. “It was just really out of control.”

By 11:30 p.m., more than 100 teenagers had packed a small backyard when tempers erupted.

“They started pushing because someone spilled a drink on the crowd,” said Philip Anderson. “I saw it happen. It was an accident.”

Anderson went break up the fight when he heard gunfire, First a single shot, then a second set of four shots.

“People just wanted to leave as soon as possible not because they thought someone was shot but simply because when the second shots were fired that means police were coming,” Anderson said.

As most partygoers took off as fast as they could, Seth Glasscock noticed someone lying on the ground.

It turned out to be his friend, Daniel Pacheco.

Pacheco was bleeding. He had been shot.

“I just was able to look at him in the eyes and say, ‘Hey are you still here? Still here? Just keep breathing.”

Pacheco was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Pacheco’s mother, Maria, said the pain of losing her son has not subsided in the two years since his death.

“I have big faith in God but I will say I was close to losing my faith because of this,” she said. “I just didn’t understand how something so bad could happen to such a good person.”

When Pacheco was 8 years old, his father died unexpectedly. For years, it was just him and his mother.

Pacheco worked full time to help his family make ends meet all while going to North Mesquite High School.

He was set to walk the stage in his cap and gown in two weeks when his life came to an end.

“He worked really hard for all of this,” his mother said pointing to his high school diploma hung on her wall. “For someone to just take all that away from him just like that, I have no words for it. I don’t.”

Investigators with the Mesquite Police Department interviewed more than 100 potential witnesses.

They also recovered shell casings from a 9mm handgun from the scene.

But two years later, they still don’t know who shot Pacheco.

What Lt. Stephen Briggs said has made this so case tough to crack is in all their interviews detectives could not find a single person who did not like Pacheco.

“With Daniel he had no enemies,” Briggs said. “We really believe this to be a random act and that doesn’t allow us to narrow down the focus. That’s the biggest challenge.”

Many at the party that night said they believe there are a lot of people who know who killed Pacheco but have remained silent for the past two years.

“I guarantee that half the people there know who killed Daniel,” Anderson said. “At least half.”

Two years ago, most of those at the party were underage. They were teenagers afraid of getting in trouble for drinking and smoking.

Pacheco’s mother said she hopes now that they older, instead of running away, they still come forward with information.

“I have faith that it will get solved,” she said. “I have faith that it will because Daniel deserves that.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.