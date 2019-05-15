GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plans to change the start and end times for school in Grand Prairie were tabled indefinitely by the superintendent and school board.
The district said no timeline or plans to re-visit the issue in future meetings was set either.
The reversal comes amid much consternation from parents.
CBS 11 News spoke to many parents on both sides of this debate.
“The time change, yeah I guess it changes things a little because then you have to adjust drop off and pick up times,” said parent Mike Mills.
The school district studied 40 similar districts and found that high school students achieve more with more sleep. But a lot of parents believe it’s an unnecessary inconvenience.
“It’s just a huge change and a big inconvenience for everybody including the students,” said parent Paulina Flores.
School hours remain the same for 2019-2020.
