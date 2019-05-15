  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DFW News, Grand Prairie ISD, High School Students, middle school students, Parents, School Board, school board meeting, school start times, sleep, Students


GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plans to change the start and end times for school in Grand Prairie were tabled indefinitely by the superintendent and school board.

The district said no timeline or plans to re-visit the issue in future meetings was set either.

The reversal comes amid much consternation from parents.

CBS 11 News spoke to many parents on both sides of this debate.

“The time change, yeah I guess it changes things a little because then you have to adjust drop off and pick up times,” said parent Mike Mills.

The school district studied 40 similar districts and found that high school students achieve more with more sleep. But a lot of parents believe it’s an unnecessary inconvenience.

“It’s just a huge change and a big inconvenience for everybody including the students,” said parent Paulina Flores.

School hours remain the same for 2019-2020.

RELATED STORY

Grand Prairie ISD Considering Plan To Give High School Students More Sleep

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s