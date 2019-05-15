NORFOLK, Virginia (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — One of four U.S. servicemen charged in the June 2017 death of a U.S. Army Green Beret in Africa plans to formally accept a plea deal.
The attorney for Navy SEAL Adam Matthews said Matthews will plead guilty Thursday to hazing, assault and other charges, but a murder charge will be dropped.
A special court martial hearing will take place at Virginia’s Naval Station Norfolk.
Attorney Grover Baxley says the death of Lubbock, Texas native and Army Staff Sergeant Logan Melgar in Mali was “an unforeseen accident.”
Baxley says Matthews will take full responsibility for his role.
Another Navy SEAL and two marines also face charges.
Charging documents say the men broke into Melgar’s bedroom while he was sleeping, bound him with duct tape and put him into a choke hold.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)