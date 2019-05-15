  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Adam Matthews, Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar, Bamako, Lubbock, Mali, Navy SEAL, plea deal, special operations forces, strangulation, Texas native, Texas News

NORFOLK, Virginia (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — One of four U.S. servicemen charged in the June 2017 death of a U.S. Army Green Beret in Africa plans to formally accept a plea deal.

The attorney for Navy SEAL Adam Matthews said Matthews will plead guilty Thursday to hazing, assault and other charges, but a murder charge will be dropped.

A special court martial hearing will take place at Virginia’s Naval Station Norfolk.

Attorney Grover Baxley says the death of Lubbock, Texas native and Army Staff Sergeant Logan Melgar in Mali was “an unforeseen accident.”

Army Staff Sergeant Logan Melgar i (courtesy: U.S. Army)

Baxley says Matthews will take full responsibility for his role.

Another Navy SEAL and two marines also face charges.

Charging documents say the men broke into Melgar’s bedroom while he was sleeping, bound him with duct tape and put him into a choke hold.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s