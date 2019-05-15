  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DFW Sports, elvis andrus, hamstring injury, Injured List, Jeffrey Springs, MLB, roster moves, shortstop, strained right hamstring, Texas Rangers, Willie Calhoun

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Texas Rangers placed shortstop Elvis Andrus on the injured list with a strained right hamstring and recalled outfielder Willie Calhoun from Triple-A Nashville amid a flurry of roster moves Wednesday.

Elvis Andrus #1 of the Texas Rangers throws Mitch Haniger #17 of the Seattle Mariners out at first base in the first inning at T-Mobile Park on April 25, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

Left-hander Jeffrey Springs was also recalled from Nashville and right-hander Wei-Chieh Huang sent to the same club before the Rangers played the middle game of their three-game set against the Royals.

The Rangers tweeted out the news Wednesday afternoon.

Andrus hurt his hamstring while running out a ground ball in the seventh inning of the series opener Tuesday night. Rangers manager Chris Woodward said he thinks Andrus should be ready to come back within 10 days, but he wants to make sure the injury is fully healed.

Calhoun was once a top-100 prospect who had struggled in brief big league stints the past couple of years. But he’s been raking at Triple-A, earning the return to the majors.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s