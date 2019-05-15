Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -Billy Chemirmir, the man who posed as a caregiver and was indicted in 2018 for the murder of an 81-year-old woman found smothered, has been indicted on six more murder charges.
Chemirmir was indicted by a Dallas County Grand Jury Wednesday afternoon.
In May 2018, Chemirmir was indicted in the killing of Lu Thi Harris, the first death of a senior citizen he was accused of, but law enforcement in several North Texas cities are investigating if other similar cases are linked to him.
