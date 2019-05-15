  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Assault, attacks, Benjamin Koitaba, Billy Chemirmir, DFW News, hotline, more indictments, Murder, Nextdoor, Plano Police, tip line


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -Billy Chemirmir, the man who posed as a caregiver and was indicted in 2018 for the murder of an 81-year-old woman found smothered, has been indicted on six more murder charges.

Billy Kipkorir Chemirmir (credit: Dallas County Sheriff’s Department)

Chemirmir was indicted by a Dallas County Grand Jury Wednesday afternoon.

In May 2018, Chemirmir was indicted in the killing of Lu Thi Harris, the first death of a senior citizen he was accused of, but law enforcement in several North Texas cities are investigating if other similar cases are linked to him.

RELATED STORY

Police Departments Taking Extraordinary Steps To Try To Find Potential Victims

