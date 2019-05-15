Comments
(CBSDFW.COM) – Howdy, y’all! A new survey has named the Texan accent as the sexiest in the U.S., beating out the well-known Boston and New York accents.
The survey was done by Big 7 Travel, and the results came from its social media audience of over one million.
“Who can resist a slow, Texan drawl?” the travel website said.
Some of the least sexy accents according to the survey were Long Islander, New Jersey, Minnesotan and California Valley.
The top five accents (in order) were: Chicago, Mainer, New York, Bostonian, Texan