NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority (GBRA) experienced a spillgate failure Tuesday morning that was caught on-camera.

The video shows the precise moment the middle gate collapsed resulting in the dewatering of Lake Dunlap.

The GBRA manages water resources in New Braunfels that benefit both people and the environment.

GBRA provides stewardship for the water resources in its ten-county statutory district, which begins near the headwaters of the Guadalupe and Blanco Rivers, ends at San Antonio Bay, and includes Kendall, Comal, Hays, Caldwell, Guadalupe, Gonzales, DeWitt, Victoria, Calhoun and Refugio counties.

Founded in 1933, its primary responsibilities are developing, conserving and protecting the water resources of the Guadalupe River Basin.

 

