Filed Under:contract, Dallas Stars, DFW Sports, DFW Sports News, Esa Lindell, Hockey, hockey stick, restricted free agent, Sports, The Dallas Stars


FRISCO (CBSDFW.COMAP) — Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell has signed a $34.8 million, six-year contract that will run through the 2024-25 season.

The deal with an average value of $5.8 million per year was announced Thursday, a week before Lindell’s 25th birthday. The 6-foot-3 Finland native was a restricted free agent.

Esa Lindell #23 of the Dallas Stars skates against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on January 10, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (credit: Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

Lindell had a plus-14 rating and a team-high 161 blocked shots during the season for the Stars, who made it to the second round of the Western Conference playoffs before a Game 7 loss at St. Louis. He had 11 goals and 21 assists, and was second on the team with nearly 24 ½ minutes per game on the ice.

A third-round pick by the Stars in the 2012 draft, Lindell has 24 goals and 53 assists with 412 blocked shots in 239 games.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s