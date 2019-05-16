  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Dallas Fire Rescue, DFW News, El Rey Del Grill, fire, oak lawn, restaurant fire, Uptown

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Mexican and Latin restaurant in the Oak Lawn area of Dallas caught fire early Thursday morning.

The blaze was first reported around 4:50 a.m. Heavy flames and smoke shot from the El Rey Del Grill in the 2400 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

The 1-alarm fire caused a considerable amount of destruction to the building. No word on the estimated damage costs.

There was no one inside the the restaurant when the fire broke out and no firefighters were injured knocking down the flames.

