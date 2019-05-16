(CBS 11) – La Bouche is a German-American dance music duo, with the bulk of their success taking place in the 1990s.

The original members were Lane McCray and Melanie Thornton. The group was founded in 1994 by German record producer Frank Farian.

Thornton died in 2001 in a plane crash in Zurich, Switzerland.

McCray continued to perform solo until 2015, when he took Sophie Cairo, a Hungarian-born singer, as his partner.

They continue to perform today.

The McCray/Thornton duo were most known for two songs: “Sweet Dreams” from 1996 and their debut song, “Be My Lover” in 1995.

“Be My Lover” was released on March 3, 1995 but had been recorded six months earlier. It was their second single from their album, “Sweet Dreams.” Written by Melanie Thornton, Uli Brenner, Gerd Amier Saraf and Lane McCray, produced by Frank Farian, Brenner and Saraf, running 3:44 on the Arista and RCA Records label, the lyrics go like this:

The song hit #1 in Canada, Germany, Italy, Sweden and the U.S. Billboard Hot Dance Club chart. It was #6 on the American Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for 26 weeks.

