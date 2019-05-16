  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Even ex-NFL stars need a helping hand from time to time.

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Ware was thankful a Dallas County Sheriff’s Courtesy Patrol stopped on a highway to assist him with changing the tire on Wednesday.

“The courtesy patrol came so fast I thought I was getting a ticket,” Ware said in a video he shot and posted on Twitter.

His post read, “Your boy was in the heat sweating bullets today trying to change a flat tire, but thankfully the @TxDOT Sheriff Department Courtesy Patrol came through with the assist. Shout out to Officer Brown & Kates…THANK YOU 🙏🏾. #HumpDay #RoadsideAssistance”

