DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Isaac Warriner has waived his extradition from Love County, Oklahoma and been taken by Denton Police Detectives to the Denton City Jail without incident.
Warriner is being held on the charges of Abuse of Corpse and Tampering of Evidence relating to the ongoing suspicious death investigation of his mother, Sarah Warriner.
The Denton Police Department said its Major Crimes Division “is utilizing all available resources and will continue to work with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner and the Denton County District Attorney to determine if any additional charges will be filed.”