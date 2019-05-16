FOREST HILL (CBSDFW.COM) — Friends and loved ones gathered on Thursday afternoon to pay their final farewells to 96-year old John Flanagan, Jr.
Flanagan Jr. was remembered as a World War II hero for his service as an Army Sergeant and Tuskegee Airmen; which was a group of young black aviators and support staff that served in the 1940’s during a time of racial inequality in and out of the military.
When we first met Flanagan back in February during a celebration for his service he told us, “I’ve had a really good life, and still have me a good life. I wouldn’t give it up for nothing.”
His grandson Terrance Flanagan says he was delighted to see how many people came out to pay their respects to his grandfather at Berea Baptist Church, the same place of worship he helped found.
Flanagan said, “He really put his foot forward for the country for my family.”
The 96-year old was remembered as man of honor and one who loved his community.
He will be buried in his hometown of Shreveport next to his wife of 54 years.