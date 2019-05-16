  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 41-year-old man from Euless was arrested Wednesday after he drove to McKinney with the intent of having sex wth a 13-year-old girl, authorities say.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office arrested John Paul Crumley and charged him with online solicitation of a minor.

John Crumley mugshot (Credit: Collin County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say Crumley was communicating with an investigator who was posing as a 13-year-old girl through an online chat forum. Crumley made it clear that he would travel to McKinney to have sex with the young teenager.

When Crumley arrived at the meetup location, he was met by authorities and was arrested.

The 41-year-old could face additional charges as authorities investigate his cellphone.

“Sheriff Skinner has given us very clear marching orders to aggressively pursue child predators. This suspect drove from Euless to McKinney to have sex with a child and, instead, was arrested and placed behind bars,” Chief Deputy Matt Langan said. “Our deputies will continue to work around that clock to fulfill their mission to protect the children of Collin County and arrest those that seek to do them harm.”

