FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three women have been arrested and massage parlor has been shutdown in the 100 block of Main Street in Frisco.
It’s the result of a police investigation into prostitution.
There’s now a sign on the door alerting customers that TCM Oasis Massage is shut down for violations.
They include operating without a massage therapy license and prostitution.
Three women from The Colony have been arrested by Frisco Police.
Two of them for working as unlicensed massage therapists, a third for prostitution.
The business at 423 and Main Street which has blacked out windows and dark curtains is located in an unassuming strip mall along the Frisco-Little Elm border.
There’s a large church next door.
Everyone we spoke with expressed surprise to hear about the arrests and enforcement action.
Frisco Police declined comment but CBS 11 has learned the investigation involved undercover officers.