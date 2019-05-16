



– For more than two decades, the improv comedy group Four Day Weekend has brought out the laughs in downtown Fort Worth.

“We co-create it with the audience,” explains Frank Ford, Four Day Weekend co-owner.

They’ve teamed up with New Country 96.3 KSCS’ Hawkeye for a rare Thursday night gig.

The Night of 1000 Laughs will benefit Cook Children’s Medical Center. It’s a cause close to radio host Hawkeye’s heart.

Every year he hosts a radiothon for the medical center. For six years he also served as a camp counselor for Camps for Kids, which allows patients to experience summer camp and build life experiences.

And most recently, when his granddaughter had to go to Cook Children’s, his family knew they would be in good hands.

“[The cause for the visit] was relatively minor. I know what kind of care they give there.

Our whole family was immediately put at ease. I know what a wonderful institution Cook Children’s is,” Hawkeye said.

For the Sundance Square-based comedy group, getting involved was a no brainer.

“Laughter is the best medicine, and do it for such a great organization and cause, that’s a perfect fit for us,” Ford said.

Hawkeye and the cast members of Four Day Weekend have been friends for years. The radio personality is no stranger to comedy or the stage.

On Thursday, he’ll serve as the night’s host.

“We’ve got a few surprises up our sleeves,” Hawkeye teased.

Tickets are $25. All ticket proceeds benefit Cook Children’s.

“That’s the beauty of it. None of it goes to us. Because we’re comedians and we’re used to being poor,” joked Oliver Tull, Four Day Weekend Cast Member.

This is the second annual event. Last year, the Night of 1000 Laughs helped raised $4,000 for the Children’s Fund. They’re hoping to surpass that number on Thursday night.

Details:

Thursday May 16, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.

Four Day Weekend Improv Theater

Sundance Square

312 Houston St.

Fort Worth, TX 76102