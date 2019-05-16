Comments
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials at the Fort Worth Air Route Traffic Control Center evacuated non-essential personnel from the building near DFW-International Airport after a report of a strong odor.
“It appears that nearby construction work unearthed some sort of backup in a line,” according to Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford.
They’re continuing to provide air traffic services at a slightly reduced rate as they rotate personnel in and out of the building.
Air purifiers and fans are in use to circulate fresh air throughout the building.