DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in far north Dallas early Friday morning, police say.

Police say they responded to the shooting call just after midnight in the 5600 block of Spring Valley Road near Montfort Drive.

One person was found with a gunshot wound at the apartment complex and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and do not have any suspects at this time.

