ARLINGTON, Texas (CBDSFW.COM) – The Arlington Police Department said Friday, Officer Bau Tran was fired after the department completed its administrative investigation related to the shooting and death of O’Shae Terry on September 1, 2018.
Officer Tran was indicted on the charge of Criminally Negligent Homicide on May 1.
As a result of the investigation, the department has sustained charges for violations of city and department administrative policies against Tran.
Officer Tran was subsequently dismissed by the department pursuant to the sustained charges stemming from his actions preceding his use of deadly force.
Police video footage shows him grabbing onto the passenger-side window and the SUV moving away. Then gunshots are heard.
Tran has the right to appeal these administrative findings pursuant to city policy, the Arlington Police Department said.