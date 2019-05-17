Comments
WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three children, ages 6 to 8, were burned Friday night around 7:20 p.m. after Wylie Fire Rescue said they were apparent playing with matches.
Wylie Fire Rescue said it happened in the 1700 block of Mapleleaf.
A gas can caught fire and exploded, but a neighbor put out the fire before firefighters arrived.
When first responders got there, the three children were standing in the front yard with varying degrees of burns.
All three were rushed to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas in serious condition.
The exact cause of the explosion is under investigation.