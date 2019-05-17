  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM)Police in Dallas have arrested a 37-year-old man who they say shot two other people because they had not invited him on a trip they were taking.

Officers were initially called to Showtech Productions, a business in the 5100 block of Mercantile Row,  to investigate an “armed encounter.”  They say once they arrived they learned Donald Benavidez had come to the area and argued with two men about the trip.

At some point the argument spilled outside and police say that’s where Benavidez pulled out a weapon and started shooting at both men — hitting them each multiple times.

“It’s disturbing to everyone inside. It’s shocking,” said Dallas police Sgt. Warren Mitchell.

After hearing the gunfire, a person inside the business, who was armed, stepped out and fired shots at Benavidez, who ultimately fled the scene in a vehicle. He was later found at a hotel and taken into custody without incident.

For now, Benavidez is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains behind bars on a $200,000 bond.

Police have not released the names of the men Benavidez is accused of shooting, but confirmed that both were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Comments
  1. Sonja Brockdorff (@SBrockdorff) says:
    May 17, 2019 at 2:21 pm

    Mental health issues people he has problems and your country won’t help people until they do something to themselves or others well there you go the family tried to get him help!!!! this could have been avoided if the system focused on mental health in the community

    Reply

