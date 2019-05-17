WEATHERSevere Weather, Tornado Watch In North Texas | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App
Filed Under:Arlington Police Station, Car Theft, Criminal, DFW News, hospital, inmate, Reminder, victim

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A newly-released inmate wasted no time stealing a car that was unlocked and running in front of the Arlington Police Station.

He was identified as Victor Aguirre, 21.

Victor Aguirre, 21 (credit: Arlington Police Department)

Police are calling the theft an “unfortunate situation,” and a “good reminder” to “never leave your car running and unlocked while unattended.”

Aguirre totaled the car and wound up in the hospital.

A woman’s car was totaled after a newly-released inmate stole it. (credit: Arlington Police Department)

Police are calling the theft an “unfortunate situation,” and a “good reminder” to “never leave your car running and unlocked while unattended.”

The thief totaled the car and wound up in the hospital.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s