ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A newly-released inmate wasted no time stealing a car that was unlocked and running in front of the Arlington Police Station.
He was identified as Victor Aguirre, 21.
Police are calling the theft an “unfortunate situation,” and a “good reminder” to “never leave your car running and unlocked while unattended.”
Aguirre totaled the car and wound up in the hospital.
