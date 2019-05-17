FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The mayor of Fort Worth said the city will be looking into the actions of the police chief during events meant to honor fallen officers.
Mayor Betsy Price said she’s been made aware of the situation, and she’s working to find out what exactly happened, and if it was proper conduct.
The incident in question happened Sunday evening while Chief Joel Fitzgerald was attending the 2019 Top Cop Awards in Washington, D.C.
The city will be looking into whether there was a confrontation on stage between the chief and the president of The Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT).
The chief was recently kicked out of the state police union, because he’s not a local member.
Price said she’s received several calls that this was a confrontation.
“I wasn’t at the event, so I can’t say firsthand, but I had numerous calls about it. I said yesterday in a statement, we want all our officers held to the most professional standard and it appears right now that wasn’t what happened here,” says Price.
Price said the city manager will visit with Fitzgerald and give her an update after that meeting.
The police department told CBS 11 that “much of this incident has been blown out of proportion.”